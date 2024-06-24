WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE has announced a special Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for this week's episode of Smackdown. The company revealed the news during tonight's episode of Raw, following Jacob Fatu's debut on last week's show. The ceremony is set to take place on Friday's broadcast.

The updated lineup for the show, airing live on FOX, includes:

- Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar

-  Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill

- Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell

- Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony

