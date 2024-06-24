WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Executive Departs After Nine-Year Tenure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE Television Executive Vice President Chris Kaiser has left the company, according to a new report. Both PWInsider and Fightful have confirmed that Kaiser departed this afternoon. Fightful attributes the departure to “cost synergies.”

Kaiser joined WWE in 2015, having previously worked at TV Land and Spike TV. He initially served as Senior Vice President of TV Production before being promoted to EVP of WWE Television Operations and Production. He assumed the role of WWE Television EVP in 2021.

During his tenure, Kaiser was an executive producer for several WWE reality series and documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. He also played a significant role in the creation of the Thunderdome during the pandemic lockdown era.

Source: PWInsider
