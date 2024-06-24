WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Pat McAfee Show Plagued by Mysterious Interruptions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

The Pat McAfee Show has been targeted by a series of strange incidents, possibly linked to the mysterious Wyatt Sicks.

On June 20th, the show abruptly lost power following a sound effect associated with the Wyatt Sicks, a new faction in WWE. Host Pat McAfee downplayed speculation of a connection. However, the following day, the show was interrupted by a flashing "You Lied" message, mirroring the Wyatt Sicks signature style.

The interruptions continued on June 24th when WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, appeared as a guest. Another "You Lied" message appeared during the interview, but the show continued uninterrupted.

McAfee jokingly accused his producer of staging the incidents, but the producer claimed technical malfunctions. Triple H acknowledged the possibility of technical issues but noted the suspicious timing.

The cause of the disruptions remains unclear, leaving fans to speculate on the involvement of the Wyatt Six.


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #the pat mcafee show #wyatt sicks

