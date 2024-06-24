The Pat McAfee Show Plagued by Mysterious Interruptions

The Pat McAfee Show has been targeted by a series of strange incidents, possibly linked to the mysterious Wyatt Sicks.
On June 20th, the show abruptly lost power following a sound effect associated with the Wyatt Sicks, a new faction in WWE. Host Pat McAfee downplayed speculation of a connection. However, the following day, the show was interrupted by a flashing "You Lied" message, mirroring the Wyatt Sicks signature style.
The interruptions continued on June 24th when WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, appeared as a guest. Another "You Lied" message appeared during the interview, but the show continued uninterrupted.
McAfee jokingly accused his producer of staging the incidents, but the producer claimed technical malfunctions. Triple H acknowledged the possibility of technical issues but noted the suspicious timing.
The cause of the disruptions remains unclear, leaving fans to speculate on the involvement of the Wyatt Six.
