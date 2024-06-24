WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H Clears Up Rumors of Chad Gable's 'Death' on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Triple H Clears Up Rumors of Chad Gable's 'Death' on WWE Raw

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the rumors surrounding Chad Gable's supposed "murder" by The Wyatt Sicks during the June 17th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW:

"You see things on TV, and it escalated quickly from here’s Chad Gable laying down. He’s obviously unconscious. To him, ‘Oh my god, he got shot in the head.’ And there’s obituaries being put up on him. People wishing him well, you know, like, look, it’s one of the wonderful things about our fans is they, they just love to be engaged in the product and to, in their minds, fantasize where it can go and what it’s going to be. And it’s an awesome part of what we do.

Every now and then we got to pull back into reality a little bit like, ‘Oh, Chad Gable is still alive. Okay.’ Clarify that for the record. Still alive. And if you come here tonight, you will probably see him actually competing.”

Triple H: WWE’s Move to Netflix Will Resolve Censorship Issues

Triple H appeared on today's episode of the Pat McAfee Show to promote this evening’s Raw and discuss several key industry topics. One [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 06:55PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #chad gable #the pat mcafee show #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88161/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π