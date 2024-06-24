WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Comments on Jacob Fatu’s WWE Debut on June 21st SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Triple H Comments on Jacob Fatu's WWE Debut on June 21st SmackDown

 
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared his thoughts on Jacob Fatu’s debut with WWE on the June 21st, 2024 edition of Smackdown:

“When you talk about Tribal Chief, you’re talking about Roman Reigns, no matter who lays claim to that now. You see the Bloodline carrying on. You see Solo putting himself out there as the Tribal Chief. You see Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa coming in. You see those guys starting to run wild. Then, the game changer happens of Jacob Fatu coming in. He’s a game changer. You very clearly see that shift of ‘we’re running the show now. This is the new Tribal Chief. This is the new Head of the Table.’

That’s only going to last so long before there is a return. Let’s hope that Heyman’s nerves can take it. He looks like he’s on his very last nerve. It’s an exciting time. That is ramping up big and they’re starting to go after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title.”


