Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Expanded Insights on WWE's Collaboration with Indiana Sports Corp

In a major announcement, WWE has secured a deal to host the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana, starting in February 2025. The agreement extends to future WrestleMania and SummerSlam events, solidifying the city as a key stop on the WWE calendar for years to come.

The news comes after weeks of speculation and confirms details hinted at by wrestling insider WrestleVotes. The Indiana Sports Corp played a pivotal role in bringing these prestigious events to Indianapolis.

This deal sets the stage for a multi-year plan with confirmed locations for upcoming Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam events. Future years' locations are also reportedly under negotiation.

The decision to hold the Royal Rumble in February marks a potential shift in the event's traditional schedule. Discussions regarding a May date for WrestleMania were also considered before settling on late April. Avoiding conflicts with the Super Bowl and NFL playoffs was a key factor in finalizing these dates.

WWE also confirmed plans for a future two-night SummerSlam event in Indianapolis. The success of the recent two-night SummerSlam expansion in Minnesota is seen as a blueprint for future iterations of the event.

While no immediate plans exist for a two-night Royal Rumble, WWE insiders believe the event's format could accommodate such a change.

Sources within WWE praised Indianapolis for its central location, proximity to other major cities, and its state-of-the-art indoor stadium. The city's proven track record of hosting successful ancillary events during the Super Bowl further solidified its selection as the host city for these major WWE spectacles.


