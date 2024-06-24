WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee Welcome Second Child

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee have announced the birth of their second child.

Lee, known to wrestling fans as Peyton Royce, shared the news on her Instagram page. Their son, Harley Dean, was born on June 21st.

This is the second child for the couple. Their first son, Austin Jay, was born in January 2023.

Spears, a current NXT Superstar, has had a long career in wrestling, including stints with WWE and AEW. Lee, formerly of WWE's The IIconics tag team, most recently wrestled for Impact Wrestling.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #shawn spears #cassie lee #peyton royce

