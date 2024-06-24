Former Wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio Arrested for Stabbing Man at Gas Station

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former professional wrestler Charles Scaggs, known by his ring name 2 Cold Scorpio, was arrested on June 15 for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a gas station convenience store.

According to court documents, the incident occurred around 3:40 AM at a Love's Travel Stop. Scaggs, who was working as a security guard at the store, claims he saw the man light a cigarette inside the establishment. The victim disputes this, stating he believed he extinguished the cigarette before entering the store.

Scaggs says he confronted the man about smoking indoors, who then became aggressive and threatened him. The altercation moved outside, where Scaggs alleges the man initiated physical contact. During the struggle, Scaggs claims he pulled a knife in self-defense and stabbed the man multiple times.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim bleeding from several wounds and transported him to a local hospital. The victim reportedly told investigators that Scaggs was the aggressor.

Scaggs was arrested and charged with two felonies: first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next month.

Scaggs, known for his high-flying moves, began his wrestling career in 1985 and competed for various promotions, including the WWE. He wrestled under the names 2 Cold Scorpio and Flash Funk, achieving championship wins throughout his career.