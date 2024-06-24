WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Event Results From Kalamazoo, MI. 6/23/24

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE Live Event Results From Kalamazoo, MI. 6/23/24

WWE ran a non-televised live event at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event featured several championship matches and notable victories. Below are the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

- WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Zoey Stark

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Bronson Reed

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jey Uso

- Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

- WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Tiffany Stratton

- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

