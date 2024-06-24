WWE Live Event Results From Kalamazoo, MI. 6/23/24

WWE ran a non-televised live event at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event featured several championship matches and notable victories. Below are the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
- WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Zoey Stark
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Bronson Reed
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jey Uso
- Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser
- WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
