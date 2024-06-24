TNA's Hammerstone to join AEW's Jerry Lynn, Missy Hyatt, & Val Venis at PCW Live on Broadway Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Impact Wrestling star Alexander Hammerstone has been added to the major PCW Live on Broadway event we've been reporting on over the past few weeks. The July 13th mega event which will feature matches and a meet and greet featuring Missy Hyatt, Val Venis, Jerry Lynn, and now Alexander Hammerstone can now boast the former MLW Champion and current TNA star taking part in a battle royal to take place at the Eagles Center in Mesa, Arizona Saturday night, July 13th!







The free meet and greet begins at 6 p.. and the bell time is scheduled for 6:30. Tickets are still available and the meet and greet is 100% free for all ticket holders.





Click here to check out the PCW Facebook page to get tickets!