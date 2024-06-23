AEW President Tony Khan Faces Booking Challenges Due to Widespread Injuries

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan is facing criticism as the promotion grapples with a wave of injuries to its top stars. This has forced Khan to adapt his booking strategies on the fly, leading to changes in planned storylines.

Injuries are a constant threat in professional wrestling, and AEW is no stranger to this reality. Dax Harwood became the latest wrestler sidelined after revealing a lower back issue. This adds to a growing list of injured stars, including Eddie Kingston, Adam Copeland, and members of FTR.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Khan acknowledged the impact these injuries have on his booking decisions. He admitted that he's had to deviate from original plans due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We've had to change so many things," Khan said. "The Young Bucks reference this 'body count,' and they're not entirely wrong. FTR has been dealing with injuries since their matches with The Young Bucks, and now they're out again."

Khan will need to find creative solutions to navigate this challenging period as AEW prepares for its upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30th.