AEW Announces Packed Schedule for Arlington Residency, Including Two Ring of Honor Taping Sessions

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has unveiled a jam-packed schedule for their upcoming residency in Arlington, Texas, headlined by the ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor.

The action kicks off with "AEW: Collision" on Saturday, July 20th, followed by Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 26th. Another "AEW: Collision" event takes place on July 27th, leading into a doubleheader taping session for Ring of Honor (ROH) on HonorClub on July 28th.

The month of August continues the excitement with a taped edition of "AEW: Collision" on Thursday, August 1st, airing on Saturday, August 3rd. Live events return with "AEW: Collision" on August 10th, followed by another ROH on HonorClub taping session on August 11th. The residency wraps up with "AEW: Collision" on Saturday, August 17th.

All events, including both AEW and ROH, will be held at the Esports Stadium Arlington. This announcement further strengthens the ties between AEW and ROH, with the Arlington residency showcasing the best of both promotions.