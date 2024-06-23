WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Announces Packed Schedule for Arlington Residency, Including Two Ring of Honor Taping Sessions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

AEW Announces Packed Schedule for Arlington Residency, Including Two Ring of Honor Taping Sessions

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has unveiled a jam-packed schedule for their upcoming residency in Arlington, Texas, headlined by the ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor.

The action kicks off with "AEW: Collision" on Saturday, July 20th, followed by Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 26th. Another "AEW: Collision" event takes place on July 27th, leading into a doubleheader taping session for Ring of Honor (ROH) on HonorClub on July 28th.

The month of August continues the excitement with a taped edition of "AEW: Collision" on Thursday, August 1st, airing on Saturday, August 3rd. Live events return with "AEW: Collision" on August 10th, followed by another ROH on HonorClub taping session on August 11th. The residency wraps up with "AEW: Collision" on Saturday, August 17th.

All events, including both AEW and ROH, will be held at the Esports Stadium Arlington. This announcement further strengthens the ties between AEW and ROH, with the Arlington residency showcasing the best of both promotions.

Jake Roberts Shocked by Jake Hager's AEW Exit

On his podcast, "The Snake Pit", WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed surprise over Jake Hager's recent departure from All Elite Wrestli [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 03:05PM


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #arlington #texas

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88134/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π