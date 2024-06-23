WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jake Roberts Shocked by Jake Hager's AEW Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Jake Roberts Shocked by Jake Hager's AEW Exit

On his podcast, "The Snake Pit", WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed surprise over Jake Hager's recent departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"I don't know, man," Roberts said. "I hate to hear that he was gone. It really, really surprised me. Really did."

While not offering specifics on Hager's future, Roberts commented on what he felt Hager might be missing.

"The right direction," Roberts said cryptically.

When asked if a more defined character would benefit Hager, Roberts disagreed.

"I don't think so," Roberts explained. "I think his gimmick is who he is. [A shooter] That's something that can be worked with."

This led to a lighter moment as Roberts reminisced about his unscripted matches with the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"Not at all," Roberts laughed regarding scripted matches. "'See you in the ring'... Well, he knew we could do it my way."

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #jake roberts #jake hager

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88133/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π