Jake Roberts Shocked by Jake Hager's AEW Exit

On his podcast, "The Snake Pit", WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed surprise over Jake Hager's recent departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"I don't know, man," Roberts said. "I hate to hear that he was gone. It really, really surprised me. Really did."

While not offering specifics on Hager's future, Roberts commented on what he felt Hager might be missing.

"The right direction," Roberts said cryptically.

When asked if a more defined character would benefit Hager, Roberts disagreed.

"I don't think so," Roberts explained. "I think his gimmick is who he is. [A shooter] That's something that can be worked with."

This led to a lighter moment as Roberts reminisced about his unscripted matches with the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"Not at all," Roberts laughed regarding scripted matches. "'See you in the ring'... Well, he knew we could do it my way."