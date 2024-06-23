AEW Collision News and Notes: MJF Returning, Owen Hart Cup Heats Up, Jericho & Blackpool Combat Club Feud Continues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF to Appear on July 6th Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced that MJF will be back on AEW Collision in two weeks, on July 6th. This episode will air from Memphis, Tennessee and so far, MJF's appearance is the only segment confirmed for the show. This comes just after the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view where MJF is scheduled to face Hechicero.

Owen Hart Cup Heats Up on Next Week's Collision

Two matches were confirmed for next week's episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In a Women's Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal bout, the formidable Deonna Purrazzo will take on the "Kunoichi" Hikaru Shida. Additionally, "The Professor" Serena Deeb has issued an open challenge for anyone brave enough to step into the ring with her.

Jericho & Blackpool Combat Club Feud Simmers

On this week's Collision, Chris Jericho and Big Bill teamed up to defeat Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). However, their victory wasn't the end of the story. Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata, collectively known as the Blackpool Combat Club, challenged Jericho and his group to a trios match at Forbidden Door. This rivalry has been brewing for months, with Jericho defeating both HOOK and Shibata at Double or Nothing with the help of Bryan Keith.