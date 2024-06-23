WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW President Reveals "Greatest Thing" He's Done In AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

AEW President Reveals "Greatest Thing" He's Done In AEW

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan praised the handling of Sting's retirement, calling it the company's greatest achievement.

Khan acknowledged Sting's legendary career and expressed his belief that the WCW icon wasn't satisfied with his previous run elsewhere (referencing WWE). He stated that Sting desired a different experience, which AEW provided.

Khan highlighted Sting's undefeated tag team run with Darby Allin, terming it "an immortal series of matches." He further emphasized their success, claiming they were the most accomplished tag team in AEW history and responsible for some of the company's biggest moments, culminating in their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The interview concluded with Khan declaring Sting's final match at AEW Revolution against The Young Bucks as "the greatest sendoff ever in pro wrestling." Khan reiterated Sting's legendary status and expressed immense gratitude for his contribution to AEW.


Tags: #aew #sting #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88116/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π