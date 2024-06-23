AEW President Reveals "Greatest Thing" He's Done In AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan praised the handling of Sting's retirement, calling it the company's greatest achievement.

Khan acknowledged Sting's legendary career and expressed his belief that the WCW icon wasn't satisfied with his previous run elsewhere (referencing WWE). He stated that Sting desired a different experience, which AEW provided.

Khan highlighted Sting's undefeated tag team run with Darby Allin, terming it "an immortal series of matches." He further emphasized their success, claiming they were the most accomplished tag team in AEW history and responsible for some of the company's biggest moments, culminating in their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The interview concluded with Khan declaring Sting's final match at AEW Revolution against The Young Bucks as "the greatest sendoff ever in pro wrestling." Khan reiterated Sting's legendary status and expressed immense gratitude for his contribution to AEW.