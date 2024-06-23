WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Tears Up: Owen Hart Tournament "Means More Than Any Title Shot"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

AEW Collision saw a different side of veteran wrestler Jeff Jarrett. In a pre-recorded interview, Jarrett became emotional discussing his participation in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Jarrett, a former World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer, revealed that competing in the tournament honoring his late tag team partner held more significance than any championship win. He and Owen Hart captured tag team gold in the WWF during the late 90s, forming a memorable duo.

The interview showcased unseen vulnerability from the usually stoic Jarrett. He choked back tears as he described the overwhelming emotions upon being approached for the tournament

Watch below:


Tags: #aew #owen hart cup #owen hart #jeff jarrett

