AEW Star Willow Nightingale Highlights Importance of Pride Month

A social media post from AEW star Willow Nightingale has gone viral, highlighting the continued need for Pride celebrations. The post, originally shared on Instagram, discusses the importance of LGBTQ+ acceptance and the desire for members of the community to simply "be themselves, find happiness, and mind their own damn business."

Already said this on IG, but of course the comments here also show exactly why we still need Pride. I have so many family members & friends who're a part of the LGBTQ+ community - people who just want to be free to be themselves, find happiness, and mind their own damn business… https://t.co/La9dllUWOk — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) June 22, 2024