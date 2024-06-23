WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Willow Nightingale Highlights Importance of Pride Month

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

A social media post from AEW star Willow Nightingale has gone viral, highlighting the continued need for Pride celebrations. The post, originally shared on Instagram, discusses the importance of LGBTQ+ acceptance and the desire for members of the community to simply "be themselves, find happiness, and mind their own damn business."

Tags: #aew #willow nightingale

