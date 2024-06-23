Chad Gable Was Not Shot in the Head

Despite the marks suggesting such an injury on Monday night.
Following his attack by The Wyatt 6 group at the conclusion of Monday’s WWE Raw, the Alpha Academy leader is still scheduled for his Money In The Bank qualifying match on the June 24 episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program.
Addressing the public reaction to Gable being cleared just days after it appeared he suffered a gunshot wound in the Wyatt 6 attack, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X to share his thoughts.
“Chad Gable being medically cleared after last Monday is a testament to his tenacity and fortitude,” Pearce wrote via X. “Despite the many, MANY dopes illogically saying he was ‘shot in the head’. #dumb.”
