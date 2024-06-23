WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Chad Gable Was Not Shot in the Head

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Chad Gable Was Not Shot in the Head

Despite the marks suggesting such an injury on Monday night.

Following his attack by The Wyatt 6 group at the conclusion of Monday’s WWE Raw, the Alpha Academy leader is still scheduled for his Money In The Bank qualifying match on the June 24 episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

Addressing the public reaction to Gable being cleared just days after it appeared he suffered a gunshot wound in the Wyatt 6 attack, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X to share his thoughts.

“Chad Gable being medically cleared after last Monday is a testament to his tenacity and fortitude,” Pearce wrote via X. “Despite the many, MANY dopes illogically saying he was ‘shot in the head’. #dumb.”

Hitman Meets The D-O-Double-G: Bret Hart Snaps Photo with Snoop Dogg

Wrestling icon Bret Hart shared a surprising photo on social media yesterday, featuring himself alongside legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. Hart [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 22, 2024 08:58PM


Tags: #wwe #wyatt sicks #uncle howdy #raw #chad gable #adam pearce

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88113/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π