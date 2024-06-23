AEW Collision Results (June 22, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It is Saturday and AEW Collision was recorded Thursday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA!

Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs The Premier Athletes Josh Woods, Tony Nese and Ariya Davari w/Mark Sterling

Nese and Joe lock up and Nese gets a waistlock and Joe turns it into an arm bar. Nese reverses into a side headlock and they run the ropes with Joe plowing into Nese. Nese gets a rear kick and runs into a big elbow from Joe. Hook tags in and throws hands until Nese gets a kick in. Hook goes for a suplex, but Nese alters the move so that Hook lands hard.

Nese shoots Hook to his corner where his team starts working Hook over. Davari tags in and gets a full nelson. Hook breaks free and tags in Shibata, and Daviri backs away and tags in Woods. They trade blows in the middle of the ring until Woods picks the leg and they trade holds with mat wrestling. Nese is tagged in and he tries chopping Shibata, but it doesn’t do anything. Nese goes for a moonsault and Shibata walks away.

Joe tags in and beats down Nese in the corner. Sterling distracts the ref, and Woods snaps Joe’s neck on the top rope, allowing Nese to do the same while leaping over the top to the floor. Davari tags in and they shoulder tackle Joe for one. They work over Joe with quick tags. Joe is able to break it up with a rolling kick and a senton before tagging in Hook.

Hook runs wild. Woods ends it with a German suplex that tosses Hook to his corner, where he tags in Shibata, who also runs wild. Shibata grabs a Juje Gitame and Nese has to tap out.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

We then get an interview segment with the Bang Bang Gang. Juice is upset that he’s not part of the trios champions. Austin is mad the House fo Black gets a title shot, and Pac interfered in their match. But Jay White is training and will come back even stronger.

Chris Jericho and Bill Bill w/Bryan Keith vs Private Party (Quen and Zay)

Mark Quen and Isiah Kassidy are being referred to as Quen and Zay by commentary, so I might as well go along with it.

Jericho and Quen start, but Jericho tags in Bill immediately shoots Quen into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Bill works over Quen in the corners. Quen finally avoids a splash and gets a shotgun drop kick from the second rope and Bill cuts him off with a right jab. Jericho tags in.

Jericho waves at everyone before laying in chops. Quen gets a shoulder tackle from the second rope, and Zay is tagged in, who runs wild on Jericho. Jericho stops him by raking the eyes. Zayu gets a series of forearms and then Private Party hits the silly string for two. Quen tags in and lays in blows and kicks. Keith distracts Quen so that Jericho can clothesline him and we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Jericho gets shoved off the top by Quen and Quen gets a cross body from the top for two. Zay tags in and works over Jericho. Zay kicks Bill off the apron and gets a sunset flip for two. Quen is tagged in and splashes Jericho in the corner. He gets a few more blows before Jericho knocks him down as he comes off the ropes. Jericho goes for a lionsault, but Quen gets the knees up.

Zay attacks Bill on the floor by leaping on him using Jericho as a springboard. Private Party hits the Gin and Juice on Jericho for two. Keith distracts the ref and Bill kicks Zay after a springboard. Jericho covers for two. Jericho gets a series of knees on Zay. Zay fires back with chops. He tries for a hurricanrana, and Jericho catches him for the Walls of Jericho. Zay is able to get the rope break and Bill is tagged in.

Zay runs the ropes and Bill gets the Boss Man Slam for two. Bill mocks Zay. Quen gets in the ring, but Bill slams him onto Zay for two. Jericho tags in, Zay shoves Bill into Jericho in the corner and Private Party clotheslines Bill out of the ring and then they hit a modified Gin and Juice into a codebreaker for two.

Zay hits a series of forearms as the crowd shouts down the ref saying he messed up. Zay clotheslines Jericho down, and when he goes to the ropes, Bill distracts the ref and Keith nails Zay. Jericho crawls over for the pin and the win.

Winners: Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Jericho’s team starts to go after Private Party, but Samoa Joe, Hook and Shibata hit the ring to drive them off. Shibata attacks Keith’s arm and Joe grabs a mic. He says that every idea from the Learning Tree sucks, and the best ideas survive a crucible of combat, so he challenges Jericho’s team at Forbidden Door.

Kazuchika Okada (AEW Continental Champion) vs Ultimo Guerrero

Guerrero is from CMLL ,making his AEW debut.

Ultimo asks for a handshake and Okada slaps his hand. They trade waistlocks and arm bars to start the match. Ultimo leads the crowd in chanting for him as they reset. They run the ropes and Ultimo gets a shoulder tackle. They run the ropes again and after a few attempts at moves each block, Ultimo gets a clothesline for two. Ultimo gets chops in the corner dropping Okada to a knee. Ultimo gets a scoop slam and then props Okada in the corner for more chops. Ultimo gets a clothesline off whipping Okada to the ropes and then goes back to working him over in the corner. Ultimo gets a snap mare and a rear chinlock.

Ultimo goes for a stretch muffler, but Okada gets to the ropes. Ultimo works over Okada’s leg in the corner and then goes for a crucifix submission, but Okada gets to the ropes. Okada is able to pick up Ultimo and gets a shoulder breaker and we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Okada gets a leaping elbow in the corner. Ultimo is able to reverse a move by Okada and they clothesline each other down. Ultimo dumps Okada over the top and then hits a baseball slide into Oakada on the apron. On the floor, Ultimo whips Okada into the barricade and lays in a nasty chop. He runs Okada into the ringpost and then they both crawl into the ring.

Ultimo gets on the top turnbuckle and Okada joins him. Ultimo gets a face first slam into the mat and Ultimo covers for two. Ultimo goes to the ropes, and Okada hits a drop kick. Okada misses a rainmaker, and Ultimo misses a charge in the corner. Okada goes up in the corner and tries to untie Ultimo’s mask, and Ultimo gets a power bomb for two.

Ultimo puts Okada on top and goes for a poisonrana, but Okada blocks it. Ultimo drops to the mat and Okada misses another rainmaker. Ultimo gets a rollup for two. Okada takes Ultimo's mask off, and as Ultimo puts it back in place, Okada gets the rainmaker for the pin and the win.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada.

In the back, Lexi Nair is with Top Flight and Action Andretti. Dante says the last time he was in a ladder match, he broke his leg. Now, he’s going back to a ladder match and at Forbidden Door, they will have gold to celebrate. Lio Rush congratulates Dante and at Forbidden Door he wants the title for himself. They face off.

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs Iron Savages (Bronson, Boulder, and Jacked Jameson)

Christian Cage joins commentary instead of going to the ring.

Jameson cuts a promo on the way to the ring saying that Cage is a loser and had Killswitch take them out in the back. Jackson’s promo is fun, and the Savages are beasts. Kind of a shame they are just fodder on AEW.

Killswitch starts with Bronson. Bronson takes a while to fire up and Killswitch drops him with one blow. Wayne tags in and lays in dismissive kicks on Bronson. As he poses for the crowd, Bronson tries for a suplex. Wayne lands on his feet but Bronson takes over and suplexes him. KIllswitch tags in and takes out all of the Iron Savages, and then works over Bronson. Boulder gets in the ring and Killkswitch clotheslines him to the floor. Jameson lays in a couple of blows and goes to the top before Killswitch tosses him to the floor.

Wayne gets in and Killswitch tosses him on the Savages on the floor. Killswitch and Bronson fire blows at each other. Bronson hits three lariats to take Killswitch to his knee, but Killswtch is able to chokeslam Bronson. He tags in Wayne and Cage says they need his help. Cage tags in and hits the killswitch for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Patriarchy

We get the video about Mercedes Mone’s match at Forbidden Door from Rampage.

Toni Storm and Mariah May w/Luther vs Leyla Hirsch and Lady Frost

Storm and Hirsch start off the match and they lock up and go to the corner, come out and keep the tie up after a takedown and back up. Hirsch picks the leg and gets a quick series of one count. Storm works to her feet and tags in May. May gets a drop kick and Frost tags in when Hirsct rolls to her corner. They run the ropes and Frost gets a sunset flip for two. May gets a spinning side slam and knocks Hirsch off the apron. Storm hits a hip attack on Frost so that she and May can pose and Storm sends us to commercial.

When we return to full screen, May has been the babyface in peril and gets a backdrop driver on Hirsch and tags in Storm. Storm cleans house until Hirsch is able to stop her and lock on the juke gitame. May breaks it up and Storm tags her in and they go for stereo hip attacks. Frost avoids May’s and Hirsch avoids Storms. Frost hits a cannonball on May and then Hirsch gets a pop up kick into her as well. Frost hits the frostbite from the top, but Storm covered May so she didn’t take the impact.

Hirsch covers for two with Storm breaking it up. All four women brawl in the ring. Storm hits Storm Zero on Hirsch and May covers for the pin and the win.

Winners: Toni Storm and Mariah May

Serena Deeb is in the back and says since her world title loss, she’s been on a losing streak, so she will halt that in its tracks by issuing an open challenge for next week.

House of Black (Malaki Black and Brody King) vs The Already In The Ring LSG and MSG

Brody is just a monster, isn’t he? He gets a pile driver for the pin and the win.

Winners: House of Black

Ian Riccaboni meets House of Block on the stage and asks them about Buddy Matthews last week. Malaki says “what a human question” and walks past. King says revenge is a straight line and they feel nothing.

Hechicero w/Gates of Agony vs Matt Menard

Menard’s ribs are wrapped. Menard dodges a charge and gets in blows and a couple of clotheslines. Hechicero dumps Menard coming off the ropes and then kicks him out of the ring. Menard tries to get in the ring and Hechicero just mauls him in the ropes. Hechicero gets a back body drop. He then snaps Menard’s arm. Menard dodges a charge, gets in a few shots and then ten in the corner.

Menard gets a cutter for two. Hechicero follows Menard into the ropes and gets a rear naked choke in the ropes breaking at four. He hits a tornado over the top ropes for two. He then hits a tejaris and follows with an arm bar with the leg and Menard has to tap out.

Winner: Hechicero.

The announcers say that Menard is injured and he leaves the ring quickly.

We then get a video package for Jeff Jarrett about the Owen Hart Tournament that showed a lot of emotion on Jarrett’s part. While it won't happen this year, I think it would be a great idea for Jarrett to win an Owen Hart tournament before he hangs up the boots.

Our main event:

Will Ospreay (AEW International Champion) vs Brian Cage

Cage attacks as the bell rings and beats down Ospreay in the corner. Opsreay returns fire, but Cage shoves him off and Ospreay backflips away. Cage lays in more blows. Ospreay tries for a tejaris, but Cage stops him and tosses him away. He then picks up Ospreay and curls him before tossing him. Cage charges at Ospreay, but Opsreay tries a low bridge. Cage lands on the apron and they brawl until Ospreay kicks him to the floor. Ospreay goes over the top onto Cage on the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Cage has Ospreay in a bear hug. Ospreay lays in elbow strikes and is able to break free. Cage comes off the ropes and Ospreay stops him with a kick into a backflip, then an insigiri. Daniel Garcia is watching backstage as Ospreay gets in a running kick in the corner, followed by a springboard forearm for two.

Opsreay tries to lift Cage, but can’t, so he lays in kicks. He tries again and Cage turns it into a backdrop. He then charges into Ospreay in the corner, follows with an insigiri, and ends with a German suplex. Cage gets on the second rope and suplexes Ospreay into the ring for a two count. Cage tries for a power bomb, but Ospreay reverses it into a hurricanrana, driving Cage into the turnbuckle.

Ospreay comes off the top with a hidden blade to the back of Cage’s head. He then sets up for another hidden blade, but Cage turns it into a Fireman’s carry. Ospreay drops down and tries a sunset flip, but has to go for a reverse heel kick. Ospreay tries to get an Oz Cutter, but Cage hits a drop kick as he does so. Ospreay recovers and grabs Cage’s clothesline and flips through into a power bomb.

Both men are down and recovering. They get to their knees and throw forearms. Cage hoists Ospreay and hits a flatliner for two as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Ospreay nails Cage with a series of upkicks. Cage gets a leaping knee strike and Ospreay gets a question mark kick, but Cage hits a clothesline. Cage gets a spinning powerbomb for two. Cage hoists Ospreay and Ospreay tries a hurricanrana, but Cage blocks it. Opsreay instead gets a DDT. He backsprings into a suplex from Cage, but lands on his feet and gets a running elbow strike for two.

Ospreay gets a double underhook, but Cage drives him into the corner. Ospreay goes to the top and Cage gets a leaping kick. Ospreay is able to get a kick on Cage after dropping to the mat. He puts Cage on top and goes for a hurricanrana, and Cage handbags on to block it. Cage then grabs Ospreayd and hits a spinning slam from the second rope for two. Cage charges into Ospreay in the corner and then goes to the top with Ospreay on his shoulders.

Ospreay is able to get the hurricanrana from the top and goes for an Oz Cutter, but Cage catches him and tries for the drill claw, but Ospreay turns it into a stundog millionaire, followed by a poisonrana followed by the Oz Cutter for two. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, nails it and this time gets the pin and the win.

Winner and still AEW INternational Champion: Will Ospreay