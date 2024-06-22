"Nature Boy" Ric Flair Signs New Action Figure Deal and It Isn't With WWE or AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Some interesting news, perhaps, has come out as part of Kyle Peterson's Wrestling Toy News video for the week. The popular YouTuber broke the news that "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will have a brand new wrestling action figure coming out as part of the Heels and Faces line of toys. This brand of toys is not affiliated in any way with WWE nor AEW. The figure in question will feature Flair with his famed crimson mask, bloody face look. It will be available for purchase on September 26th, 2024.







It is interesting to note that the line, which will also feature Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome, Tajiri, and Badnews Brown, has had prior releases for Hasbro style figures for wrestlers that never got that style of figure before. Namely, Power and Glory of Paul Roma and Hercules Hernandez who were hot at the time of WWE transfering their toy line from the classic rubber LJN line to their deal with Hasbro. With that being said, AEW does have a contract with Ric Flair presently and it is odd that given their action figures have Walmart and Target reach, they have yet to do a "Nature Boy" figure but third-party brand has struck a deal with the "Nature Boy."



You can check out Zombie Sailor toys below:



https://zombiesailor.com/