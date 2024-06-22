WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jesse Ventura Addresses Wrestling Critics, Defends Against "Fake" Label

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Jesse Ventura Addresses Wrestling Critics, Defends Against "Fake" Label

Former wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura was recently caught on camera passionately addressing critics who label professional wrestling as "fake," in front of an enthusiastic audience.

He used Ric Flair as an example, calculating that Flair must have landed on his back around 27,000 times throughout his career. Ventura also noted that from WrestleMania I in 1985, very few stars from that pivotal event, which catapulted WWE into the mainstream, are still around today.

Ventura considers himself fortunate to still be alive, given the loss of so many of his colleagues.

Jesse Ventura recently talking about wrestling labeled "fake"
byu/PickledPeppers101 inSquaredCircle


Tags: #wwe #jess ventura

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88108/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π