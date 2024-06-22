Jesse Ventura Addresses Wrestling Critics, Defends Against "Fake" Label

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura was recently caught on camera passionately addressing critics who label professional wrestling as "fake," in front of an enthusiastic audience.

He used Ric Flair as an example, calculating that Flair must have landed on his back around 27,000 times throughout his career. Ventura also noted that from WrestleMania I in 1985, very few stars from that pivotal event, which catapulted WWE into the mainstream, are still around today.

Ventura considers himself fortunate to still be alive, given the loss of so many of his colleagues.