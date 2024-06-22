WWE Files Trademark for "WWE ID" and "WWE Independent Development"

WWE has filed trademark applications for two new terms: "WWE ID" and "WWE Independent Development," according to a report by PWInsider.

The trademark descriptions reveal several potential uses:

Development Program: Both terms reference a program focused on enhancing, educating, and developing athletes. This suggests a potential new initiative for training future WWE superstars.

Educational Services: The trademarks encompass educational services related to athlete development, including brand building, communication, and community relations. This could indicate a more comprehensive training program beyond in-ring skills.

Entertainment Services: The filings also cover various entertainment aspects, including organizing live and recorded sporting events, wrestling services, and providing wrestling news and information. This suggests the program could involve live events or content showcasing developing talent.

Online Platform: The descriptions mention an online community portal and website dedicated to sports, entertainment, and pop culture. This could be a platform for fans to connect with the program or developing wrestlers.

WWE's exact plans for these trademarks remain unclear. However, they likely point towards a new developmental initiative or program focused on athlete training and engagement with fans.