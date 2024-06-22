WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Critical of Jack Perry's AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Konnan, a former WCW star, recently shared his disappointment with Jack Perry's return to AEW on his podcast "Keepin' It 100." Perry returned with the "Scapegoat" gimmick, but Konnan felt the execution fell flat.

"There was all this hype about Perry's return," Konnan said. "They built him up as this big deal with the Young Bucks, but then they have him attack Dante Martin? It just doesn't make sense. AEW completely fumbled the way they brought him back."

Konnan offered an alternative approach for Perry's character. "He should have leaned into a more arrogant persona," Konnan explained. "He has Anna Jay, arguably the most popular woman in AEW, by his side. He's already got the looks, the money, the whole package. They could have played up this idea that he doesn't even need wrestling."

Konnan's comments come amidst mixed reactions to Perry's booking since his return.

Source: Sportskeeda.com for transcription
