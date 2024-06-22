WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF Opens Up About Choosing AEW Over WWE for Re-Signing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

MJF Opens Up About Choosing AEW Over WWE for Re-Signing

Former AEW World Champion MJF has opened up about his decision to re-sign with AEW rather than joining WWE after his contract expired.

MJF made a dramatic return to AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, showcasing a new AEW tattoo on his leg and emphatically declaring that he wasn’t ‘f**king leaving!’

Reportedly, MJF had quietly signed an extension with AEW back in 2022, despite significant interest from WWE. Now, he has shared his reasons for staying with Tony Khan’s promotion.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, MJF described the decision as ‘very easy,’ expressing his belief in the company.

He stated:

“Look, it was a very easy decision for me, mainly because, Tony, is paying me an exorbitant amount of money. But outside of that, I also, I believe in AEW. I believe that it’s where the best wrestle. I believe that we have some of the most top-tier elite talent you get to see in the world today.”

MJF is scheduled to face CMLL’s Hechicero at Forbidden Door in his hometown of Long Island next weekend.

Reactions from AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery to Dynamite's Record-Low Viewership

As previously noted, the June 19th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 502,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Both the P2+ and P [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 21, 2024 10:15PM

Source: youtube.com
Tags: #aew #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88101/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π