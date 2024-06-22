MJF Opens Up About Choosing AEW Over WWE for Re-Signing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW World Champion MJF has opened up about his decision to re-sign with AEW rather than joining WWE after his contract expired.

MJF made a dramatic return to AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, showcasing a new AEW tattoo on his leg and emphatically declaring that he wasn’t ‘f**king leaving!’

Reportedly, MJF had quietly signed an extension with AEW back in 2022, despite significant interest from WWE. Now, he has shared his reasons for staying with Tony Khan’s promotion.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, MJF described the decision as ‘very easy,’ expressing his belief in the company.

He stated:

“Look, it was a very easy decision for me, mainly because, Tony, is paying me an exorbitant amount of money. But outside of that, I also, I believe in AEW. I believe that it’s where the best wrestle. I believe that we have some of the most top-tier elite talent you get to see in the world today.”

MJF is scheduled to face CMLL’s Hechicero at Forbidden Door in his hometown of Long Island next weekend.