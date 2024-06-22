Jim Ross Weighs in on the Hardys, Singles Runs, and Jeff Hardy's AEW Struggles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” wrestling legend Jim Ross delved into several topics, notably emphasizing that the Hardy Boys are more effective as a tag team than as singles competitors and discussing why Jeff Hardy's tenure in AEW didn't meet expectations. Here are the key highlights:

On the Hardys as a Tag Team:

Jim Ross made it clear that he believes the Hardy Boys excel as a duo rather than individually. “I like them as a team. I think that’s where they should stay. The single stuff is fine, they do a good job. But the Hardy Boys — Jeff and Matt together — to me, is your magic formula. They have chemistry. They have magic," Ross stated. He stressed the importance of using the Hardys correctly to ensure financial success, remarking, "If they do, then everybody’s gonna make some money. And at the end of the day, it’s all about the money. I mean, let’s be honest about it. It’s pro wrestling, it’s not amateur wrestling."

Ross reminisced about the Hardys’ early days, praising their determination and creativity. “When these two kids came to me back in the day, they were teenagers. And they had a sewing machine, and they made their own gear... They pulled it off. And then because they stuck with it, they ended up becoming viable members of the team," he recalled, highlighting his unwavering support for the brothers despite their occasional missteps.

On the Hardys’ Strengths as Brothers:

Ross highlighted the dynamic between Matt and Jeff Hardy, noting how their contrasting personalities complement each other. “I think Matt supports Jeff a great deal in a positive way. And Jeff’s kind of that wild child," Ross explained. He also praised Jeff's memorable match against The Undertaker, which became a career highlight. “I get asked all the time on social media about the match I called with Jeff and Undertaker... ‘Climb the ladder, kid, make yourself famous.’ Things like that came out of that match,” Ross said, emphasizing Jeff's ability to shine with Matt's support.

Ross expressed optimism about the Hardys' future if they are used properly as a team. “If they are used as a team and get involved in a meaningful team storyline, there’s money there,” he asserted.

On Why Jeff Hardy Didn’t Work in AEW:

Ross candidly discussed the challenges Jeff Hardy faced in AEW, attributing some issues to reliability concerns. “It might have come down to reliability. You know, he had so many — I don’t want to say false starts. But he had several chances to get his ball rolling and get back in the game," Ross said. He emphasized the importance of honesty in dealing with talent, revealing, “I remember talking to him, and I wanted to send him to rehab. And I told him that. I found it better when you’re dealing with talent just to tell them the truth.”

Ross speculated that Jeff's history and past experiences might have played a role in his underutilization in AEW. “There’s no obvious reason that Jeff should not have been used more prominently. So I don’t know the bottom line, but I think history and precedent had something to do with it," he concluded.