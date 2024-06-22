WWE NXT Live Results From Venice, Florida 06/21/24

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Tonight, WWE NXT hosted a house show event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. Here are the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- Je’Von Evans defeated Skylor Clinton

- Wendy Choo defeated Kendal Gray

- Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs. Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)

- Sol Ruca defeated Stevie Turner

- Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Dion Lennox and Cutler James

- NXT Heritage Champion Tony D’Angelo defeated Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)

- Lola Vice defeated Wren Sinclair

- Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Uriah Connors

- Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeated Izzi Dame

- Main Event: NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) defeated Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)