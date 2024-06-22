WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Live Results From Venice, Florida 06/21/24

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

WWE NXT Live Results From Venice, Florida 06/21/24

Tonight, WWE NXT hosted a house show event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. Here are the complete results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- Je’Von Evans defeated Skylor Clinton

- Wendy Choo defeated Kendal Gray

- Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs. Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)

- Sol Ruca defeated Stevie Turner

- Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Dion Lennox and Cutler James

- NXT Heritage Champion Tony D’Angelo defeated Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)

- Lola Vice defeated Wren Sinclair

- Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Uriah Connors

- Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeated Izzi Dame

- Main Event: NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) defeated Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88097/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π