New Member of The Bloodline Emerges in Shocking WWE SmackDown Twist

Friday's WWE SmackDown featured an intense main event with Cody Rhodes facing Solo Sikoa. The match ended in chaos when Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa interfered, attacking the American Nightmare. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens rushed in to help Cody, balancing the scales against this new incarnation of The Bloodline.

However, the real surprise came with the debut of Jacob Fatu. The former MLW Heavyweight Champion stormed the ring, showcasing his incredible athleticism. Fatu left a lasting impression by executing a breathtaking splash on Cody through the announcer's table, decimating Orton, Owens, and Rhodes in the process.

Jacob Fatu, who revealed his WWE signing back in April, stood tall alongside The Bloodline to close the show.

According to Fightful Select, Fatu made an impressive immediate impact within WWE, earning respect from everyone backstage. The report highlights that Fatu's past criminal record might limit his ability to travel internationally, which has been a barrier to his hiring in the past. However, with WWE's increasing number of international Premium Live Events, it's likely this issue has been addressed. The new regime, led by Triple H, has always shown interest in Fatu despite his past, paving the way for his current debut.