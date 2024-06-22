AEW Rampage Results (June 21, 2024)

This episode of AEW RAMPAGE was broadcast on TNT from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA!

The following results are courtesy of CageSideSeats.com:

Private Party defeats Metalik & Komander. Komander nails a sky twister press onto Private Party and his own partner on the outside early in the fight. Quen makes a hot tag and hits a 450 splash on Metalik, but Komander breaks up the pin. Metalik and Kassidy exchange blows in the middle of the ring, and both men go down. Quen and Komander each go for Shooting Star Presses but their targets move out of the way. Party suddenly catches Metalik in Gin and Juice for the three count.

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith come out for a brawl with Private Party, but AEW officials try to break it up.

There’s a hype video for Ultimo Guerrero, ahead of his match with Okada tomorrow on Collision.

Rey Fenix defeats Turbo Floyd. Turbo connects with an elbow drop for a one count early on. Fenix comes back with running the tightrope kick to the head and quickly finishes the jobber off with a frog splash.

Penta and Abrahantes celebrate in the ring with Fenix afterwards while the commentators hype up Rey’s Owen tourney match against Jay White.

Lio Rush defeats Action Andretti in a qualifying match for the TNT ladder match at Forbidden Door. Both men have the same idea to launch off the steel steps at each other on the outside, but they land on the steps at the same time, so they each backflip off to safety. Andretti rolls through a 450 plash and turns around with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall on Lio. Rush drops Action with a lighting quick combo of strikes. Rush avoids a split-legged moonsault and catches Action with a roundhouse kick. Lio catches Action with a stunner and a frog splash for the three count.

Lio helps Action up to his feet and shakes his hand, as Top Flight watches on. Dante Martin also shakes Lio’s hand.

Shingo Takagi defeats AR Fox. Fox jumps Takagi before the bell. He vaults off the ringpost and takes out Shingo on the floor. Fox follows up with a swanton bomb in the ring for a two count. Shingo fires up and no sells some strikes. He nails Fox with a swinging neckbreaker. AR catches him with a cutter and a 450 splash for a near fall. Shingo is back up and executes a death valley driver and a pumping bomber to put Fox down. Shingo hits his finisher for the pin fall win.

Bryan Danielson comes out and shows respect to Shingo in the ring, as they will be wrestling in the Owen Hart tournament at Forbidden Door. Shingo brushes him off, putting an immediate end to the friendly vibes.

Willow Nightingale defeats Serena Deeb in a first round match of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Serena takes control with a snapping neckbreaker on the outside heading into the commercial break. Deeb fights out of a powerbomb attempt and works over Willow’s knee. Deeb uses Willow’s momentum off the ropes to catch her in a German suplex. Willow nails her with a superplex, and both women are down in agony. They are both back up and trade blows in the middle of the ring. Willow puts her down with a big lariat for a two count. Willow misses the cannonball in the corner. Deeb hits Deebtox for a near fall. Willow pounces Serena and hits the powerbomb for the pin fall win.