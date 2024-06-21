Reactions from AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery to Dynamite's Record-Low Viewership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously noted, the June 19th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 502,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Both the P2+ and P18-49 numbers set new record lows for a non-preemption episode.

According to Fightful Select, AEW sources mentioned that The Big Bang Theory usually garners a demo number of 200-250k for the final quarter hour before Dynamite. This week's lead-in was Black Panther, which reportedly drew under 85k in the demo for the final quarter hour. AEW talent were reportedly surprised by Dynamite’s numbers.

A Warner Brothers Discovery representative told Fightful:

“Just a very odd week in general, and a confluence of stuff Juneteenth holiday in the middle of the week (when does a mid-week holiday ever happen in late spring/summer months?!). Competition with Olympic trials and college baseball all World Series in prime time. Amazing weather in much of the country (especially up here in the northeast), so lots more people out and about. Wouldn’t really put much into one week’s number, although I know the wrestling community likes to go nuclear with these kinds of one-offs.”

The number is expected to increase next week, and another WBD source claims that this week’s viewership won’t affect the AEW-WBD television negotiations.