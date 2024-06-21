New MITB Qualifier Added to Tonight's WWE SmackDown; Nick Aldis Announces Increased Security

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new matchup has been confirmed for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Chelsea Green, Michin, and former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair will clash in a triple-threat match, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match next month.

Additionally, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced online that there will be increased security at the arena following the attack by the Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy in the backstage area at the end of last Monday’s Raw. Updated card:

- Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes - Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

- Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller - Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

- Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green - Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

- CM Punk to appear

- Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline’s attack

- LA Knight to confront Logan Paul