Big Match Announced for June 25th NXT Episode on USA Network

In the wake of last week's intense events, NXT Champion Trick Williams is set to face off against Shawn Spears in a highly anticipated one-on-one match. This exciting development was revealed earlier today via WWE NXT's social media channels.
Updated NXT Lineup for June 25th:
- Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace
- Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship
- Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp
- Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
🚨 🚨 🚨— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 21, 2024
After the chaos that went down to end Tuesday's show, @_trickwilliams will go one-on-one with @ShawnSpears NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/tbnNAtOkxi
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com