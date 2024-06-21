WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Match Announced for June 25th NXT Episode on USA Network

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

In the wake of last week's intense events, NXT Champion Trick Williams is set to face off against Shawn Spears in a highly anticipated one-on-one match. This exciting development was revealed earlier today via WWE NXT's social media channels.

Updated NXT Lineup for June 25th:

- Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

- Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

- Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

- Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears


