Behind the Masks: The Wyatt Sick6 Spotted Relaxing After WWE Raw Chaos

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over the chaotic debut of The Wyatt Sick6 on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Details are still shrouded in mystery about their target, the motive behind the attack, and the direction of this storyline. Surprisingly, though, fans have already gotten a glimpse of the group without their masks, as seen above.

This is not an official WWE production photo but rather a candid shot taken by a fan who encountered the group at a Whataburger after Raw.

Nikki Cross (Sister Abigail), Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Joe Gacy (Huskus The Pig Boy), Erick Rowan (Ramblin Rabbit), and Dexter Lumis (Mercy The Buzzard) were all out of character, enjoying a meal after their brutal assault that left WWE Superstars like Chad Gable in a bloody mess. It's a humorous sight to see these characters relaxing and eating after wreaking havoc. Even villains need to eat, and since there’s no Wyattaburger yet, Whataburger seemed like the next best thing.

Whether there will be any fallout from The Wyatt Sick6 on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown remains to be seen. The attack should be addressed in some manner. Keep checking eWrestlingNews for live coverage of tonight’s results and any future updates on The Wyatt Sick6.