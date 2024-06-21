WWE NXT Star Benched Due to Torn ACL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE NXT roster has been hit with another injury, sidelining a notable talent.

Gigi Dolin, known for her time in Toxic Attraction with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose, is now on the injured list. Dolin and Jayne found success in NXT, capturing the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The duo was also featured on the main roster for SmackDown in 2022, stepping in for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament. Unfortunately, Dolin's injury forced their withdrawal from the competition.

Recently, Dolin was involved in a storyline with Ariana Grace, which has now been dropped. According to Fightful, Dolin has been out due to a knee injury.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dolin is dealing with a torn ACL. This injury is expected to keep her out of action for 9-12 months.

WNS wishes Dolin all the best wit her recovery.