AEW Dynamite Hits Record-Low Viewership for June 19, 2024 Episode

The June 19, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite attracted 502,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Both figures represent record lows for a non-preempted episode. In contrast, last week's episode drew 681,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.23.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership:
"I've confirmed independently the rating measurement is not an error. Dynamite was outranked in P18-49 on cable by the College World Series on ESPN (0.42) and Expedition Unknown on Discovery (0.18)."
Only 2 preemption episodes of AEW Dynamite have ever been lower than 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 21, 2024
The show was on the Juneteenth holiday. Nonetheless college baseball World Series on ESPN (Texas A&M-Florida) managed a 0.42 P18-49 rating and 1,791,000 viewers in primetime. https://t.co/iWo5HHvd8R
⚡ Tony Khan on Shane McMahon: “I’ve Never Met or Talked to Him in My Life”
While Shane-O-Mac may have reached out to AEW talent, he never spoke to the boss-man. Following multiple reports from the "Grilling J [...]
