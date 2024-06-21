AEW Dynamite Hits Record-Low Viewership for June 19, 2024 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The June 19, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite attracted 502,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Both figures represent record lows for a non-preempted episode. In contrast, last week's episode drew 681,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.23.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership:

"I've confirmed independently the rating measurement is not an error. Dynamite was outranked in P18-49 on cable by the College World Series on ESPN (0.42) and Expedition Unknown on Discovery (0.18)."