AEW Dynamite Hits Record-Low Viewership for June 19, 2024 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

The June 19, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite attracted 502,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.16. Both figures represent record lows for a non-preempted episode. In contrast, last week's episode drew 681,000 viewers (P2+) with a P18-49 rating of 0.23.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership:

"I've confirmed independently the rating measurement is not an error. Dynamite was outranked in P18-49 on cable by the College World Series on ESPN (0.42) and Expedition Unknown on Discovery (0.18)."

Tony Khan on Shane McMahon: “I’ve Never Met or Talked to Him in My Life”

While Shane-O-Mac may have reached out to AEW talent, he never spoke to the boss-man. Following multiple reports from the “Grilling J [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 21, 2024 05:35PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

