Tony Khan on Shane McMahon: “I’ve Never Met or Talked to Him in My Life”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

While Shane-O-Mac may have reached out to AEW talent, he never spoke to the boss-man.

Following multiple reports from the “Grilling J.R.” podcast with Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson, AEW President Tony Khan has responded to the rumors.

During the podcast, Jim Ross mentioned the idea of Shane McMahon working with AEW as “so crazy that it might work.” His co-host Thompson added:

“I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea. Are we saying that’s going to happen? No. We are saying it’s not that crazy of an idea.”

When asked by Wrestling Observer about the situation, Khan commented briefly, stating:

“I’ve never met him or talked to him in my life.”

An Update on Darby Allin

AEW superstar Darby Allin has faced a challenging year. Earlier, he broke his foot, an injury that derailed his ambitious plan to climb Moun [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 21, 2024 05:31PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #shane mcmahon

