An Update on Darby Allin

AEW superstar Darby Allin has faced a challenging year. Earlier, he broke his foot, an injury that derailed his ambitious plan to climb Mount Everest. Adding to his woes, Allin was also struck by a city bus in New York City. Fortunately, he escaped with only a few scrapes.
Despite these setbacks, Allin made a remarkable return at Double or Nothing, stepping in for Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy in the Arena matchup. However, Fightful Select reports that Allin has been granted time off to properly recover, as he was not at full strength during the event.
There is no definitive timetable for his return to the ring, but it is anticipated that he will be back sooner rather than later. Stay tuned to WNS for the latest updates on Darby Allin’s recovery.
