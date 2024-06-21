Val Venis to Return to Independent Wrestling in Arizona for Phoenix Championship Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The outspoken and controversial Val Venis is set to make a rare independent wrestling appearance in his adopted home state of Arizona. Appearing for Phoenix Championship Wrestling on July 13th, the "Big Valbowski" will participate in a free meet and greet prior to the event joining fellow wrestling legends "The First Lady of Wrestling" Missy Hyatt and "The New FN' Show" Jerry Lynn.







Val Venis was a big part of the WWE Attitude Era. In recent years, his political opinions as a libertarian, much like his friend "Kane" Glenn Jacobs, ruffled feathers of fans online.







Fans can buy tickets at the official Facebook page of Phoenix Championship Wrestling as linked above.