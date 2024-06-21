WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Val Venis to Return to Independent Wrestling in Arizona for Phoenix Championship Wrestling

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 21, 2024

Val Venis to Return to Independent Wrestling in Arizona for Phoenix Championship Wrestling

The outspoken and controversial Val Venis is set to make a rare independent wrestling appearance in his adopted home state of Arizona. Appearing for Phoenix Championship Wrestling on July 13th, the "Big Valbowski" will participate in a free meet and greet prior to the event joining fellow wrestling legends "The First Lady of Wrestling" Missy Hyatt and "The New FN' Show" Jerry Lynn.



Val Venis was a big part of the WWE Attitude Era. In recent years, his political opinions as a libertarian, much like his friend "Kane" Glenn Jacobs, ruffled feathers of fans online.



Fans can buy tickets at the official Facebook page of Phoenix Championship Wrestling as linked above.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #val venis #attitude era

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88078/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π