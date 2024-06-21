AEW Collision *SPOILERS* For Saturday, June 22nd Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW is taping its June 22nd episode of Collision this evening from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. PW Insider has been given full results to the taping, which you can check out below. WARNING…THESE ARE SPOILERS FOR SATURDAY’S COLLISION.

-Will Ospreay defeated Brian Cage after the Hidden Blade

-Samoa Joe & HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Premier Athletes

-Toni Storm & Mariah May defeated Leyla Hirsh & Lady Frost when May pinned Hirsch following a Storm piledriver.

-Killswitch & Nick Wayne & Christian Cage defeated Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson. Cage started on commentary, but then joined the match.

-Chris Jericho & Big Bill defeated Private Party after Bryan Keith interfered and KO’s Isiah Kassidy. They attacked Private Party but Hook, Joe and Shibata hit the ring for the save and hurt Keith’s arm. Joe cut a promo challenging them to a six man tag at the Forbidden Door PPV.

-The House of Black defeated LSG and MSG. Ian Riccaboni asked them how they felt about Buddy Matthews getting hurt last week. Malakai Black said that was a human question and walked off. Brody King said they feel nothing.

-CMLL’s Hechihero defeated Matt Menard.

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada pinned CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero with The Rainmaker.