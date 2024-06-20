TNA Wrestling Star Matt Hardy Talks AEW Run and Future with Brother Jeff on Busted Open Radio

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on his and his brother Jeff's tenure in AEW, expressing a mix of frustration and optimism for their future in TNA.

Reflecting on their time in AEW, Matt Hardy said, "I believe in TNA the Hardy Boyz can get the run that we deserve at this stage of our careers. It's important for us to cement our legacy. We have incredible star power. If you were at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia, you saw how many people came to see us, how many autographs we signed. We have fans coming up crying to us like it’s 2000 all over again. But I feel like AEW is more focused on having a five-star match rather than creating hugely impactful segments that make a moment."

Matt continued, "We would have loved to have had that run in AEW, but it didn't happen. And I think we're both happy now that we're somewhere else where we feel we’ll be utilized and optimized as legends. AEW is a great organization, the pro wrestling world needs it, but it wasn’t the place for me and Jeff at this time. Tony Khan has a different mindset, and that's fine. It’s nothing to be upset about. Tony Khan is a great dude, and I was paid well while I was there. It was just that both Jeff and I wanted something different. There was a point where I said, we haven’t won a match in 11 months on TV, and we’re legitimately in the top five conversation of greatest tag teams of all time. Like, what is going on here?”

Despite the challenges faced in AEW, Matt Hardy is optimistic about their future in TNA, where he believes they will be given the opportunity to truly shine and solidify their legacy in the wrestling world.