WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF Praises Rush After Hard-Fought Match on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2024

MJF Praises Rush After Hard-Fought Match on AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) marked his return to the ring with a victory over Rush. Following the match, MJF took to social media to express his respect for Rush and issue a stern warning to his next opponent, Hechicero.

MJF tweeted, ".@rushtoroblanco I hate your guts. But tonight, you earned my respect. Hechicero.... see your ass in the most magical place in the world." You can view his post from MJF’s X account below.

MJF is set to face Hechicero at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Cauliflower Alley Club to Honor Jim Ross with Inaugural Announcer's Award

 Jim Ross is set to receive another prestigious accolade to add to his illustrious career. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW comme [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 20, 2024 06:46PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #mjf #rush

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88075/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π