MJF Praises Rush After Hard-Fought Match on AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) marked his return to the ring with a victory over Rush. Following the match, MJF took to social media to express his respect for Rush and issue a stern warning to his next opponent, Hechicero.
MJF tweeted, ".@rushtoroblanco I hate your guts. But tonight, you earned my respect. Hechicero.... see your ass in the most magical place in the world." You can view his post from MJF’s X account below.
MJF is set to face Hechicero at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
