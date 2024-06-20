Cauliflower Alley Club to Honor Jim Ross with Inaugural Announcer's Award

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Jim Ross is set to receive another prestigious accolade to add to his illustrious career.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator will be honored with the Cauliflower Alley Club’s inaugural Jim Ross Announcer’s Award. More details are available in the press release below.

Jim Ross has been the voice of wrestling for a generation

The Cauliflower Alley Club is pleased to announce that the first recipient of its, newly minted, Jim Ross Announcers’ Award will be none other than Jim Ross, himself! The award will be presented as part of the CAC’s 58th annual reunion to be held August 19-21 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, NV.

Jim Ross, a staunch supporter and lifetime member of the Cauliflower Alley Club, known affectionately as “Good Ol’ JR,” has had a storied career in professional wrestling spanning several decades. His contributions to the industry are vast and varied, including:

Legendary Announcer: Jim Ross is widely recognized as one of the greatest wrestling commentators of all time. His voice has narrated some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.

Executive Roles: Ross has also served in key executive positions, including as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations for WWE, where he played a significant role in recruiting and developing talent.

Author and Podcaster: Beyond his work in the ring and behind the scenes, Ross has penned several books and hosts a popular podcast, sharing his insights and stories from his career.

Hall of Fame Inductee: Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer, inducted in 2007, which acknowledges his significant contributions to the industry.

Acclaimed Broadcaster: His commentary style, characterized by its passion and authenticity, has earned him accolades and a dedicated fan base around the world. Even after leaving WWE, Ross has remained active in the wrestling community. He joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019 as a senior advisor and commentator, continuing to lend his voice and expertise to the sport he loves.

The Cauliflower Alley Club is honored to recognize Jim Ross with this award, celebrating his unparalleled career and lasting impact on professional wrestling.