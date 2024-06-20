WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Says His WWE Journey Is "Coming to an End"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2024

John Cena, a former 16-time world champion recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss various topics, including his current status with WWE. Cena revealed that after 23 years, he sees his run with the wrestling juggernaut coming to an end.

"I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started. Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart’s beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it’s year 23 for me — and the sun’s setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life," Cena stated.

Cena last appeared on WWE Raw after WrestleMania XL, where he teamed with R-Truth and The Miz in six-man tag team action. The night before, he fought off Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish His Story’ by dethroning Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

Source: people.com
