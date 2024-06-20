WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Swerve Strickland to Make Rare Independent Appearance at HoG: High Intensity on July 26

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2024

On July 26, it will be Swerve's House.

House Of Glory promotion has officially announced that AEW star Swerve Strickland will be featured at their High Intensity event on July 26.

The AEW World Champion will face off against "The Underground King" Amazing Red in what promises to be a thrilling match.

For all the details, check out the full announcement below.

Swerve Strickland Battles Amazing Red at High Intensity on Friday July 26
 

House of Glory officials have announced a HUGE main event for High Intensity on Friday July 26 live from the NYC Arena and streaming on TrillerTV.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana will battle “The Underground King” Amazing Red.

Swerve, on top of the wrestling world right now returns to House of Glory after defeating Mike Bailey last December. Now he returns to proclaim the NYC Arena is his house against the legendary Red.

Amazing Red, after recent classic battles against Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana wants to face the best in the world. The originator of the Code Red is looking to put a stop to Swerve in his tracks.

Who will leave the NYC Arena victorious on Friday July 26?

Tickets are available at HOGwrestling.net

Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for more announcements

The NYC Arena is located in Jamaica, Queens. It is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available.


Tags: #aew #swerve strickland #house of glory

