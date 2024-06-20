AEW Announces Brackets for Men's & Women's Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments

The brackets are set!
As promised, All Elite Wrestling revealed the brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.
In the weekly AEW on TBS prime-time show, the company presented the official brackets for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.
Men’s bracket:
Women’s bracket:
The tournament finals will be held on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Who is YOUR pick to win the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Tournament?#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/qjVtv8u7yR— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 20, 2024
