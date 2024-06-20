WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Brackets for Men's & Women's Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2024

The brackets are set!

As promised, All Elite Wrestling revealed the brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.

In the weekly AEW on TBS prime-time show, the company presented the official brackets for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

Men’s bracket:

  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
  • Rey Fenix vs. Jay White
  • Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

Women’s bracket:

  • Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
  • Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Mariah May vs. Saraya

The tournament finals will be held on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.


Tags: #aew #owen hart cup #owen hart

