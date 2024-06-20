AEW Announces Brackets for Men's & Women's Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The brackets are set!

As promised, All Elite Wrestling revealed the brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.

In the weekly AEW on TBS prime-time show, the company presented the official brackets for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

Men’s bracket:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Rey Fenix vs. Jay White

Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

Women’s bracket:

Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

Mariah May vs. Saraya

The tournament finals will be held on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.