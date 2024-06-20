AEW Rampage Spoilers for 6/21/24: TNT Title Qualifier and Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Highlights

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode, set to air on TNT following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA.

In the dark match, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated The Outrunners, with Jarrett securing the win using the Stroke. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Private Party defeated Metalik & Komander (with Alex Abrahantes). During the match, Big Bill and Chris Jericho appeared, leading to a brawl with Private Party before they were separated.

- Shingo Takagi defeated AR Fox. Post-match, Bryan Danielson confronted Takagi, who walked away after shoving Danielson.

- Rey Fenix defeated Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners.

- Lio Rush defeated Action Andretti in a TNT title ladder match qualifier, advancing to the ladder match at Forbidden Door to determine the new TNT Champion.

- Willow Nightingale defeated Serena Deeb to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.