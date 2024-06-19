Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage reporter (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/19/2024)

As advertised, the show kicks off directly into our first commercial-free match of the evening. And it's a good one!

MJF vs. RUSH

The familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits inside the EagleBank Arena as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. MJF heads to the ring in a leather jacket and tights to the introduction of Justin Roberts. Upon settling in the ring, MJF is introduced a second time, which the commentators point out.

RUSH's theme hits next and out he comes with a big entrance feathered coat/robe on. He settles on the ropes to pose to the crowd. He takes off the coat/robe and his shoulder is all taped up. The bell sounds and both guys quickly run to the middle of the ring and start trading shots.

MJF gets the better and RUSH tries giving him a free chop. MJF pretends to measure it a few times but then blatantly pokes him in the eye for a big pop. RUSH takes over and gets some heel heat moments later after hitting MJF with a headbutt while the referee was in between them.

The headbutt results in blood pouring out of MJF. The commentators speculate if MJF's nose is broken or if he lost a tooth. RUSH wipes the blood on himself and continues to beat down the fan-favorite. RUSH goes on to dominate the action for several minutes until MJF hits the heatseeker and a brainbuster for the win.

Winner: MJF

Backstage With Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Dante Martin

Backstage, one-half of tonight's All-Star 8-Man tag appears with Renee Paquette backstage. Mark Briscoe does the talking for them, which is becoming more and more entertaining each week. He talks about their being two words of the day today until Jack Perry walks by.

Everyone looks shocked to see him just pass by like it was no big deal. Briscoe yells, "Get out of here, Jack Perry!" and then wraps up. They walk off except for Orange Cassidy, who gives Renee a friendship bracelet. We then head to a commercial break.

Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland Face-To-Face

When we return, Will Ospreay's theme hits and out comes the AEW International Champion. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, comes out next with Prince Nana.`

The two state their cases for why they're going to win at Forbidden Door. Swerve questions if Ospreay can do it without the Don Callis Family. Ospreay says while Swerve was with Hit Row, he had a Hit List and scratched everyone off of it, bruv!

Swerve goes too far when he brings up Ospreay's son, prompting the International champ to get in his face and warn him not to get personal. As he goes to leave, Swerve demands Ospreay's music be cut off. He again mentions members of Ospreay's family.

This leads to Ospreay coming back into the ring and the two going nose-to-nose. After this wraps up, we shoot backstage to The Don Callis Family, who talk about how they were just disrespected by the comments he made. We head to a commercial break.

All-Star 8-Man Match

Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.

When we return, the entrances for the heel team in the advertised All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team match make their way out. After they settle in the ring together, the theme for Mark Briscoe hits and out comes the ROH World Champion accompanied by the rest of his team.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators point out how Don Callis might still be calming down Trent over his anger over the comments Ospreay made about not needing them during his face-to-face with Swerve as a way of explaining why Callis isn't on special guest commentary like he usually is when his guys wrestle.

We see some good fast-paced back-and-forth action to get this one started, and then we shift gears and head into a mid-match break. When we return, we see Briscoe firing up with Redneck Fu offense. This continues until we get to the finish, which sees Strong go for the running knee, but he accidentally took out his friend O'Reilly.

Cassidy follows up with an Orange Punch for the win. After the match, Jack Perry comes out and knocks out Dante Martin on the ramp. Briscoe and Takeshita brawl to the back. Cassidy and Sabre Jr. go face-to-face in the ring.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe

Don Callis Approaches RUSH

After a new Mercedes Mone training and talking video package airs promoting her champion versus champion showdown against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, we go backstage and see RUSH when Don Callis says something to him in Spanish that gets his attention.

AEW Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

Back inside the arena, we see The Young Bucks' duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson make their way to the ring for their scheduled tag-team title eliminator bout. The Acclaimed's theme hits next and out comes Anthony Bowens and Max Caster rapping. Caster's mic cuts off and we see it is Kazuchika Okada who did it.

As The Acclaimed are watching Okada call them a b*tch on the big screen from Gorilla position, they are attacked from behind by the Bucks on the entrance ramp. Bowens and Caster take over by the time they reach the ring, where the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see The Acclaimed starrt off strong.

The Young Bucks take over, but can't finish them off. They go for an EVP Trigger, but Bowens blocks it. They hit Super Kick Party but can't get the three-count. Moments later, they take over and hit their finishers for the win to earn an AEW World Tag-Team Championship match.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Backstage With Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

Backstage, Samoa Joe gives HOOK some advice before they go to ambush The Premier Athletes in their locker room. When they bust through the door, no one is there.

They see a note and it is a challenge for a three-on-three fight this weekend. Joe asks if they're ready for a fight. HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, who answers with his phone app from behind the camera, say they are.

Mina Shirakawa, "Timeless" Toni Storm Forbidden Door Contract Signing

Back inside the arena, Mariah May, the host for our next segment, introduces challenger Mina Shirakawa, and then "Timeless" Toni Storm. They settle in the ring for their Forbidden Door contract signing.

Mariah says she loves them both no matter what happens. She goes to continue, but Mina takes the mic from her and tells her in broken, fragmented English to shut up. She says Storm is a legend but as a champion, she sucked and got weak.

She says everybody says, "We want Mina!" Nobody wants Toni. At Forbidden Door, she takes her title and Mariah. Storm talks next and tells Mina if she raises her voice at Mariah again, she'll slap her bloody t*ts off. They each sign. Mina tells Mariah she must choose. Saraya comes out with Harley Cameron and tells them to shut up.

She says she's sick of this. She said she didn't come alone. Anna Jay attacks Mina Shirakawa from behind. They clear off the table to put Mariah through it, but Storm hits the ring with her shoe and cleans house.

She ends up going for a hip attack in the corner and putting herself through the table. We see Mariah on her knees clutching to Mina at the top of the ramp. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Owen Hart Tournament

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

For the men: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC and Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi on one side of the bracket. On the other, it is Rey Fenix vs. Jay White and Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card.

For the women: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander on one side and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as Mariah May vs. Saraya on the other.

Back inside the arena, the women's Owen Hart Cup tourney gets started, as Kris Statlander makes her way to the ring with Stokely Hathaway. Nyla Rose comes out next to a pretty damn big pop. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Statlander hit a tombstone piledriver for the pin fall victory. With the win, she moves on in the tourney to face the winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb.

Willow appears on the big screen and mentions she'll see Kris after she beats Serena on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage.

Winner and ADVANCING: Kris Statlander

Daniel Garcia vs. Rhett Titus

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Private Party, who send a message to "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho and Big Bill after their appearance on "TV Time" last week. Chris Jericho and Big Bill end up approaching them and they exchange words.

Inside the arena, the theme for Daniel Garcia plays and out he comes as "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard settles in on special guest commentary. Rhett Titus, his opponent, is already in the ring and jumps him early.

Garcia takes over and this match is over in all of a minute with an easy Garcia win. After the match, Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony and Hechicero attack and beat down Menard and Garcia until MJF's theme hits and he runs down to make the save. It looks like MJF vs. Hechicero is set for Forbidden Door.

The numbers game ends up being too much for MJF, so he gets gobbled up and Hechicero locks him in an armbar and tries to break his arm. Will Ospreay's theme hits and out comes the AEW International Champion to make the save.

MJF recovers after he cleans house and they do the Hogan-Warrior back-bump and turn with their fists raised for a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. We head to another commercial break after this chaotic post-match scene wraps up.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Owen Hart Tournament

Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

It's main event time!

But first, we return backstage to Will Ospreay being approached by Renee Paquette. She asks what was that with he and MJF. He says he couldn't care less about MJF he saw Daniel Garcia needed help. Brian Cage rushes at him but is held back. Ospreay offers him a shot at his International title on this Saturday's AEW Collision.

Back inside the arena, Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club member for our final match of the evening, which is a first round bout in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament. The BCC member settles in the ring to a big pop, as Bryan Danielson joins the gang on special guest commentary.

The theme for PAC hits and out comes "The Bastard" as the commentators point out that we have an overrun for tonight's show, so we will stick with the action past the top of the hour, which is literally a couple of minutes away before the bell even sounds.

The bell does sound and this one gets rocking and rolling.

After some back-and-forth action, the commentators start to speculate that Castagnoli suffered a hip injury of some sort. PAC takes over for a while but when he goes for the Black Arrow off the top, Claudio avoids it and gets PAC with the Giant Swing. He blasts PAC with a big uppercut and then a lariat off the ropes for a two-count.

Claudio goes for a power bomb but PAC counters into a standing submission, which takes Castagnoli down to one knee. Castagnoli fights back up and escapes, before countering into a sharpshooter submission of his own. He switches to a crossface and cranks back on PAC in the middle of the ring. The two try back-and-forth pin attempts about 20 times in a row before PAC gets the three out of nowhere for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING: PAC