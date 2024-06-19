AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Provides Update on Mark Davis' Injury Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A current AEW star has revealed there is "no timeline" for their injured tag team partner's return.

ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher has been competing solo for the Don Callis Family on AEW TV.

Fletcher’s Aussie Open teammate Mark Davis has been sidelined since AEW WrestleDream in October, where they lost to FTR.

In an interview with WGN Radio, Fletcher said:

“So, I can’t speak exactly on what’s going on with him right now. I think that’s his story to tell, I don’t want to be that person. He’s doing good.

“He will definitely be back at some stage. We don’t have an exact timeline but yeah, I can’t wait to get back in the room with him.”