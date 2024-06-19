WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Provides Update on Mark Davis' Injury Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

A current AEW star has revealed there is "no timeline" for their injured tag team partner's return.

ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher has been competing solo for the Don Callis Family on AEW TV.

Fletcher’s Aussie Open teammate Mark Davis has been sidelined since AEW WrestleDream in October, where they lost to FTR.

In an interview with WGN Radio, Fletcher said:

“So, I can’t speak exactly on what’s going on with him right now. I think that’s his story to tell, I don’t want to be that person. He’s doing good.

“He will definitely be back at some stage. We don’t have an exact timeline but yeah, I can’t wait to get back in the room with him.”

Saraya Reveals How Jon Moxley Boosted Her Promo Confidence in AEW

During a recent appearance on Izzy on Sports, Saraya shared how Jon Moxley played a crucial role in helping her with her promos, making her [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 19, 2024 06:01PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #kyle fletcher #mark davis

