Saraya Reveals How Jon Moxley Boosted Her Promo Confidence in AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on Izzy on Sports, Saraya shared how Jon Moxley played a crucial role in helping her with her promos, making her feel more at ease while in AEW.

The former AEW Women’s Champion praised Moxley for helping her tap into her true self and building her confidence to tell her story. She said:

"Jon Moxley actually helped me a lot. One of my best friends is Renee. I’m friends with the hubby, too. He was one of the catalysts in getting me over to AEW as well. He was on the phone with me and stuff like that. I was just like, ‘I just need help; I don’t feel confident in myself.’ So, that promo with me and Britt [Baker] where I’m being real, I’m talking about real-life stuff. Like yeah, I am sober. Yeah, I was a mess. Yes, the world saw my tapes go on the friggin’ internet, just all the struggles that I went through for that year and a half. I was being real.

"He was telling me I had to be real. He was just like, ‘That’s the perfect promo, stop trying to be a character right now and just speak your truth,’ kind of thing," Saraya continued. "He was helping me with that kind of stuff. He really, really did help me. It made me come out of my shell and made me feel way more comfortable."