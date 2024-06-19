Skye Blue Shares Her Experience Wrestling Mercedes Moné

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

One of the biggest signings of 2024 for All Elite Wrestling was Mercedes Moné, the self-proclaimed CEO of AEW. She made an impactful first impression by defeating her longtime rival, Willow Nightingale, to claim the AEW TBS Championship. Her first title defense was during her in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite against the Chicago-born wrestler Skye Blue.

Recently, Skye Blue discussed this significant match during an interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast. She shared her thoughts on facing the TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné.

“It definitely sunk in afterward like… Because I didn’t know until the day I got to the building that day that I was wrestling Mercedes,” Skye Blue revealed. “And when I was told I’m like, ‘No, I’m not,’ and they are like, ‘Yeah, you are wrestling…’ ‘Nope. there is no way.’

“And they are like, ‘Skye, you are wrestling Mercedes today,’ and it was just like… I don’t know. The light bulb kind of went off like… That I did it. That High School me sitting in Math class watching her matches, and Toni Storm’s matches, and Ruby Soho’s matches. It’s like, now I’m wrestling all of them. And I’m one of them.”