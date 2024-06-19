WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Hurricane Shares Inspiration for Falling Star Bomb

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

Hurricane Helms has shared which WWE legends inspired his Falling Star Bomb.

Between 2003 and 2005, The Hurricane teamed with "Super Hero In Training" Rosey in WWE. They became WWE Tag Team Champions and were a fan-favorite duo during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Their finisher, the Falling Star Bomb, involved Rosey climbing to the middle rope and Hurricane ascending to the top rope. Hurricane would then climb onto Rosey's back and perform a splash from six feet above the top rope.

The Falling Star Bomb was a key part of their success, helping them win many matches. Hurricane Helms had used the move for years before joining WWE.

On Twitter, Hurricane Helms shared a clip of the move and revealed that Shawn Michaels and Diesel inspired it, as Michaels would jump from his seven-foot bodyguard's shoulders. He also mentioned doing the move with his partner in OMEGA, a backyard federation run by the Hardys.

“Shawn and Diesel were the inspiration for the Falling Star Bomb. I originally did this in OMEGA with my ‘Serial Thrillaz’ partner Big Daddy Mike Maverick.”

